AdventHealth Murray has added two new state-of-the-art ambulances to its fleet, bringing the total number of trucks in service to Murray County to seven.
The new trucks were dedicated in a ceremony on June 30 with a gathering of community leaders and AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon team members. Chaplain Alexa Hernandez said a prayer of dedication over both the trucks and the EMS team for their commitment to the safety and care of their community.
Each ambulance vehicle is outfitted with modern upgrades such as an automated LUCUS CPR chest compression device, hydraulic gurney and cardiac monitors to enable the EMS team to provide quality and life-saving care for patients during the ride to the hospital. Because of its expansive service area of 347 square miles across Murray County as the sole provider of EMS services, AdventHealth Murray ambulances typically have a lifespan of about five to six years.
“These vehicles help us get up to par level of seven vehicles, replacing one of our vehicles that has 300,00 miles on it," EMS Deputy Director Doug Douthitt said. "They are much needed for our community to expand the service to everyone who needs us."
Joey Torres, who has served Murray County as an advanced EMT for 14 years, said, “When people call 911, it’s often the worst day of their lives. If I can be there to help stabilize them and get them where they need to be comfortably and safely, I feel a great sense of purpose and compassion during their time of need.”
