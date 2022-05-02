AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon are recognizing their team members for their years of service to AdventHealth. Team members are honored at five-year increments.
“I am honored to work with team members who care so deeply about helping our patients and community feel whole,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. “Thank you for 'Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ' to all those you serve.”
Team members with five years of service: Jenna Ables, Joshua Adams, Emilie Akins, Jennifer Angel, Uriel Aviles, Raven Babb, Angela Bailey, Madison Bankston, Courtney Barragan, Roxanna Barry, Amanda Bartley, Brianne Bauswell, Lauren Bearden, Lynn Benton, Ashley Blalock, Daniel Blevins, Dr. Craig Box, Chelsey Brown, Robyn Bryson, Punky Buckner, Jessica Byers, Katie Chance, Reagan Changler, Jason Churchwell, Bruce Coleman, Joanne Cook, Molly Cooper, nurse practitioner Cinthia Cox, Casey Curtis, Mary Cusi, Logan Daniel, Kayla Douthitt, Michael Eikel, Dorothy Evans, Lauren Everett, Yvonne Flaherty, Emily Franklin, Robin Freeman, Stepahanie Garcia Herrera, Myra Gibson, Kayla Goble, Petra Gray, Dr. Phillip Gray, Diane Greeson, Crystal Gross, nurse practitioner Cynthia Hall, Jennifer Hardin, Kimberly Heidemann, Alanna Hilburn, Caroline Holmes, Ashley Hopkins, Jessica Hubert, Adrienne Hudgins, Angela Jones, Gregory Jones, Timothy Jones, Dr. Briton Jordan, Holly Keener, Kathy Kinsey, Lisa Kirk, Rhonda Knight, Dr. Adam Land, Peyton Long, Charles Mays, Kelly McCormack, Victoria McDaniels, Karen Milligan, Sherry Moree, Janie Mosley, Nicholas Nappi, Sandra Nicholson, Amanda Orozco, Beth Owens, Davina Pass, Cassie Patania, Maria Patterson, Teresa Pittman, Vann Plemons, April Powers, Justine Presley, Darlene Rasure, Stephanie Ray, Jose Rivas Arevalo, Dr. Sung Rock Cho, Larry Rogers, family nurse practitioner Julie Russell, Angela Samples, Linda Seitz, Summer Self, Tammy Sellers, Dr. Jason Skiwski, Cheryl Smith, Deborah Smith, Michael Smith, Pamela Stanley, Heather Stewart, Nikisha Stoker, Kayleigh Story, Savannah Sullivan, Devin Swanson, Dr. Donald Taylor, Dr. Will Theus, Amber Thornbrough, Olivia Thornsbury, Natalie Tibbs, Teena Tinch, Lacie Turner, Ashley Turvey, Erika Upshaw, family nurse practitioner Seth Van Dyke, Timothy Walraven, Krystal Weaver, Elizabeth White, Tess White, Tracy Whitlock and Alysia Wishart.
Team members with 10 years of service: Karen Allen, Jo Ann Beavers, Ashley Bohannon, Lauren Borders, Mary Brown, Anna Burchett, Doug Carroll, Jake Cashon, Andres Cedeno, Shelia Corn, Lori Cothran, Marcus Couey, family nurse practitioner Alyssa Crew, Tammy Davis, Tamakia Denmon, Denny Desimone, Kelly Dixon, Jennifer Ensley, Marcy Fountain, Ella Givens, Jonathan Griffin, Karen Guerreso, Victor Guzman, Angie Helton, Kelsey Henderson, Tiffany Hewlett, Amanda Holmes, family nurse practitioner Tracy Hooper, Miranda Hunt, Robert Johnson, Nancy Jones, Vickie Jones, family nurse practitioner Tiffany Kelley, Carol King, Dr. Kailash Kulkarni, Krista Ledford, nurse practitioner Ashley Lumpkin, Chrystal Moore, George Morgan, Mimi Murray, Pamela Murray, Dr. Joy Nwadike, Sandra Page, Desiree Peden, Dr. Ted Pennel, Dr. Sarah Polow, family nurse practitioner Cayla Pulliam, Tina Rickett, Amanda Ridley, Brittney Shadix and Kaitlyn Torsney.
Team members with 15 years of service: Amber Baldwin, Kimberly Bryant, Stephanie Carden, Sonia Clark, Heather Conley, Beverly Cox, Melissa Davis, family nurse practitioner Anne-Marie Goble, Alex Greeson, Tyler Hill, family nurse practitioner Ashley Howell, Mary King, Mildred Langga, Robin Logan, Greg Long, Brandy Pass, Ingrid Pubillones, Corrine Roberson, Tabitha Souther, Samantha Spinks, Karen Stepp, Lawrence Stone and Farrah Worsham.
Team members with 20 years of service: Toni Allmond, Cynthia Benoit, Michelle Burnette, Diana Culberson, Pamela Gravitt, Alta Green, Malena McConahy, Scott Nein, Crystal Payne, Margie Reeves, Amber Talley and Taiwana Wyatt.
Team members with 25 years of service: Sandra Ingle, Ruthanne Mitchell, Mary Molla, Mary Praytor, Chantel Ralston, Heather Taylor and Tammy Zontek.
Team members with 30 years of service: Sandra Lanham, Jacqueline Lloyd and Sonja Wright.
Team members with 35 years of service: Sandra Holland and Patricia Long.
Team members with 40 years of service: Menisa Jones, Alicia Reynolds and Muntaha Yu.
Team members with 45 years of service: Janice Carlson, Robert Holland and Annette Peden.
