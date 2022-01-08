Recently announced at AdventHealth’s 2021 Clinical Excellence Conference, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group’s leaders and team members were acknowledged for answering the call to provide compassionate and dedicated care to our community.
To honor AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group, the AdventHealth Clinical team recognized the facility and local clinics with the Answered the Call Award.
“We are honored to receive such an award,” said Ed Moyer, administrative director of operations at AdventHealth Murray. “I’m thankful to work with an amazing team who helps our community and patients feel whole each and every day.”
“I’m extremely proud of our clinic physicians and team members for continuing to answer the call,” said Scott Hill, vice president of physician enterprise. “They’ve shown tremendous understanding and empathy while caring for our patients and community members.”
