AdventHealth Murray was recently recognized by the AdventHealth Quality and Safety Board with the 2022 Clinical Excellence Triumph Award. This award is given each year to AdventHealth hospitals who embody the service standard of “Keep Me Safe.”
The prestigious award recognizes AdventHealth facilities that achieve clinical excellence by receiving a four- or five-star rating from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, an “A” Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group and a top quartile mortality ranking from Premier Inc., a health care improvement company.
AdventHealth Murray’s focus on improving patient experience and outcomes has been evident with many high achievements so far in 2022 such as the addition of a progressive care unit (PCU) certification and advances in stroke care so patients can stay close to home for the care they need.
“Patient safety is our number one priority, and we are constantly working on strategies to continue to offer the best care to our community,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “Although our most meaningful reward is seeing positive patient outcomes, we are proud to know our efforts have been recognized by the AdventHealth Quality and Safety Board as a top performer among all AdventHealth hospitals.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.