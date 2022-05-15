AdventHealth Murray is celebrating National EMS Week from May 15 to May 21 to show appreciation for the AdventHealth Murray EMS team and the important work they do to keep our communities safe and healthy.
National EMS Week brings communities across the country together to honor those who provide lifesaving services and always answer the call. When we need them most, they go above and beyond the call of duty. For every fast response, for every lifesaving act, for every comforting word, we thank our EMS team.
“Our EMS team serves on the front lines daily to take care of our community,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. “Their dedication and passion for helping our patients and the community is incredible. We are all thankful to serve alongside them.”
