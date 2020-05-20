AdventHealth Murray celebrates National EMS Week

AdventHealth Murray is celebrating National EMS Week from May 17-23 to show appreciation for the AdventHealth Murray EMS team and the important work they do to keep our communities safe and healthy. National EMS Week brings communities across the country together to honor those who provide lifesaving services and always answer the call. "Our EMS team makes a difference in people's lives daily," said Brendan Nieto, administrator of AdventHealth Murray. "We are grateful that they go the distance to ensure that our community is safe, and they deserve to be recognized for their service."

