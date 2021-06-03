AdventHealth Murray celebrates National EMS Week

AdventHealth Murray EMS team members are pictured, from left, Mike Etheridge, Vincent Hidalgo, Mandy Camp, Matthew Clayton, Anthony Cronon, Jeremy Thompson and Doug Douthitt. AdventHealth Murray recently celebrated National EMS Week to show appreciation for the AdventHealth Murray EMS team members and the important work they do to keep communities safe and healthy. National EMS Week brings communities across the country together to honor those who provide lifesaving services and always answer the call. "When we need them most, they go above and beyond the call of duty," AdventHealth Murray said. "For every fast response, for every lifesaving act, for every comforting word, we thank our EMS team." "Our EMS team willingly serves on the front lines, even throughout the past year with the challenges brought on by the pandemic," said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. "They have shown so much compassion and dedication, and we are grateful for their service to our community."