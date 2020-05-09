AdventHealth Murray celebrates National Nurses Week

AdventHealth Murray is celebrating National Nurses Week from May 6 to May 12 to show appreciation for AdventHealth Murray nurses and the invaluable contributions they make in health care every day.
To honor the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth, the World Health Organization declared 2020 as the "International Year of the Nurse and Midwife." Therefore, this year's National Nurses Week theme is "Year of the Nurse."
"Over the last few months, our nurses have shown great compassion, resiliency and dedication in providing our community with the care it has needed," said Brendan Nieto, administrator of AdventHealth Murray. "We are so proud of them and thank them for their service."
AdventHealth thanked nurses across the organization with a system-wide prayer video featuring Amy Jordon, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray, AdventHealth Gordon and the AdventHealth Southeast region.
"Our nurses at AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon are truly exceptional, and it's an honor to represent them across the system," Jordon said. "I began my nursing career at AdventHealth, and I can't imagine being anywhere else."
