AdventHealth Murray celebrates National Nurses Week

AdventHealth Murray celebrated National Nurses Week from May 6 to May 12 to show appreciation for AdventHealth Murray nurses and the invaluable contributions they make in healthcare every day.
During the most challenging times, nurses are on the front lines of healthcare. Through their extraordinary expertise and uncommon compassion, they give our patients strength along the path to recovery.
“We are extremely grateful for our nurses,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. “In the last year, they have selflessly served on the front lines to care for our communities, and we can never thank them enough for that.”
“Our nurses are truly exceptional,” said Amy Jordon, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray. “Their dedication and passion for helping our patients feel whole is inspiring, and I’m honored to work alongside them.”
