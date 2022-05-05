AdventHealth Murray is celebrating National Nurses Week from May 6 to May 12 to show appreciation for its nurses and the invaluable contributions they make in healthcare every day.
During the most challenging times, nurses are on the front lines of healthcare.
Through their extraordinary expertise and uncommon compassion, they give our patients strength along the path to recovery.
“We’d like to say ‘Thank you’ to each and every one of our nurses,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. “The sacrifices you make every day to provide comfort and care to our patients and families doesn’t go unnoticed. Your contributions to our mission are vital.”
This Nurses Week AdventHealth Murray celebrates those who work so hard to deliver expert care and comfort when it’s needed most: “Thank you to the nurses who help our community feel whole.”
“Our team of nurses is outstanding,” said Karen Bell, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray. “I’m honored to work beside them. Their compassion and commitment to helping those in need is inspiring.”
