AdventHealth Murray celebrates National Nurses Week from May 6-12 to show appreciation for its nurses and the invaluable contributions they make in healthcare every day.
During the most challenging times, nurses are on the front lines of healthcare. Through their extraordinary expertise and uncommon compassion, they give patients strength along the path to recovery.
“To all of our nurses, thank you for your service, your sacrifice and your unwavering commitment to improving the lives of others,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “You are essential to delivering our mission of 'Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ,' and we are grateful each day for your service.”
This Nurses Week, AdventHealth Murray celebrates those who work so hard to deliver expert care and comfort when it’s needed most. Thank you to the nurses who help our community feel whole.
“Our nursing team is incredible,” said Karen Bell, chief nursing officer of AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon. “I am in awe each day of their dedication, expertise and selfless acts of care and love. They have my respect and gratitude, and each nurse is an integral team member in supporting every patient’s journey to health and healing.”
