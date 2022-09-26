Throughout the month of October, AdventHealth Murray is challenging our community to light porches pink to spread awareness of breast cancer.
We are shining a light on breast cancer, which affects one in eight women and is easily treatable when caught early. Community members are invited to participate in this experience by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light socket, creating a pink evening glow.
Twenty thousand pink light bulbs will be distributed across Murray, Gordon and Floyd counties. Light bulbs are available for pickup at the following locations:
• AdventHealth Murray, main entrance lobby, 707 Old Dalton Road, Chatsworth.
• AdventHealth Gordon, east entrance lobby, 1035 Red Bud Road, Calhoun.
• AdventHealth Redmond, main entrance lobby, 501 Redmond Road, Rome.
When lighting your porch pink, be sure to take photos and share them on social media with the #PinkPorchGA hashtag along with your reasons for shining a light on breast cancer.
You can also honor — or remember — a loved one with breast cancer by emailing their name to gor.communicationsag@AdventHealth.com. Each name will be printed for a mural to display in the hospital during October.
“There is no greater impact to making changes for your health than hearing someone’s personal journey through cancer,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon. “We hope this grassroots effort leads to more women thinking about their own health, ultimately leading to early detection and saved lives.”
To schedule a mammogram at AdventHealth Murray, please call (800) 776-5102. To learn more about the “Light Your Porch Pink” movement, visit PinkPorchGA.com.
