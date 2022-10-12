AdventHealth Murray has been designated as a Remote Treatment Stroke Center by the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma.
AdventHealth Murray is now listed on the Specialty Care Center list as a Remote Treatment Stroke Center on the Department of Public Health’s website and was commended for its excellence in stroke care.
“We believe that improving stroke care throughout Georgia can best be achieved by adopting a 'systems approach' to care. AdventHealth Murray is an integral part of a comprehensive and growing stroke care system throughout the state. The department applauds AdventHealth Murray for this achievement and appreciates the contributions that you make to the health and well‐being of Georgians, as well as to those visiting our state,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the department and state health officer.
This designation recognizes AdventHealth Murray’s performance in providing specialized, high-quality care to achieve the best possible outcomes for stroke patients.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma as a Remote Treatment Stroke Center,” said Donny Abraham, administrator and vice president of AdventHealth Murray. “Every second matters when it comes to stroke patients, and our team works incredibly hard to deliver fast and responsive care for each one of our patients.”
