Highlighting its nationally-recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, AdventHealth Murray was named a Top General Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group for the second year in a row. The Leapfrog Top Hospital Award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can receive.
The Top Hospital designation is bestowed by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for healthcare safety and quality. More than 2,200 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, AdventHealth Murray received a Top General Hospital distinction.
“We are proud to be recognized as one of the 32 best general hospitals in the nation,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “This award acknowledges the incredible work our team has done to provide the highest quality of care and safety to our patients.”
A total of 115 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals.
The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are honored to recognize AdventHealth Murray as a Top Hospital this year,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “AdventHealth Murray has demonstrated that they truly put patients first. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety, and achieve top performance in their category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2022 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.