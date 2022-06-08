AdventHealth Murray emergency department nurses earned the Trauma Nurse Core Course (TNCC) certification from the Emergency Nurses Association. This certification is globally recognized for training nurses to provide expert trauma care in critical situations.
All 15 emergency department nurses at AdventHealth Murray completed the TNCC by March 2022 and immediately put their skills to use in the emergency department. Nurses can recognize, assess and respond to bodily trauma, stabilize patients upon arrival and ensure their safety and care throughout their time in the emergency department. The emergency care team has used these skills and treated patients involved in vehicle accidents with spinal injuries, resulting in better outcomes.
“We are proud to offer our Chatsworth community the best of emergency care, right here at home. Our compassionate nurses are ready to act when we have a trauma patient arrive, when every moment counts in a life-threatening case,” said Andrew Gribble, nurse manager of the AdventHealth Murray emergency department.
