AdventHealth purchased Murray Medical Center, now known as AdventHealth Murray, in December of last year, after assuming operations of the hospital in 2015 under a partnership with the Murray County Hospital Authority Board.
“While we were going through the purchase process of the hospital last fall, the county commissioner and the hospital authority board were allies in the process as they saw AdventHealth as the best long-term solution for the community,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray and the AdventHealth Southeast Region. “We are extremely excited about the future of healthcare in Murray County as we capitalize on the strong foundation that is already in place.”
AdventHealth officials say during the past few years AdventHealth has made “a significant investment in the overall health and wellness of the Murray County community by bringing new healthcare providers,” including specialists in OB-GYN, urology, general surgery and orthopedics.
AdventHealth recently added Dr. Jeffrey Kovacic, an orthopedic surgeon trained in pediatrics and sports medicine, with AdventHealth saying “he is a tremendous complement to our orthopedic team and will be a great resource for school athletic programs, youth leagues and more.”
“We continue to explore opportunities to add other services as demand continues to increase,” AdventHealth said.
In the past few years, AdventHealth Murray has expanded the hospital’s emergency department, imaging department and the operating room “to keep up with the growing demand for these services.” The hospital has also added digital mammography and a new state-of-the-art CT scanner, “scalable to adapt to virtually all patients and clinical scenarios.”
AdventHealth Murray has entered into relationships with regional hospitals for cardiac and stroke care.
“In many cases, AdventHealth Murray is able to stabilize patients and provide life-saving intervention before it’s determined if the patient needs to be transferred to a larger medical center,” officials said.
The hospital recently added tele-neurology services, and has “seen a significant benefit to these services. When patients are experiencing a stroke, we’re able to access the neurologist within minutes and provide real-time medical intervention right here in our own emergency department. This partnership with a local regional medical center is key to providing world-class medical care to communities like Murray County. Several community members have already given testament to the team at AdventHealth Murray for stopping their stroke while it was happening and reversing neurological harm.”
As the hospital continues to evolve, its partnership with AdventHealth Gordon in Calhoun “allows us to leverage resources that improve and enhance the overall healthcare services offered in Murray County and throughout northwest Georgia,” officials said.
During the next 18 months, AdventHealth will convert to a “universal electronic medical records system, which will allow medical staff at all AdventHealth hospitals and outpatient practices to access patient records and streamline care. This is a significant investment in time and resources and represents AdventHealth’s commitment to helping our community feel whole through our entire network of care.”
COVID-19 impact
“COVID-19 has been a challenging scenario for hospitals and healthcare organizations across the country and around the world,” officials said. “At AdventHealth Murray, we’re fortunate that our parent company, AdventHealth, was able to leverage our company’s size to provide enough personal protective equipment and other resources for us to continue to provide excellent care for the community. While many hospitals were forced to reduce staff trough layoffs or furloughs, AdventHealth was fortunate to keep our entire team working — both front-line and support staff — which ultimately allowed us to provide better care to our communities.”
With vaccines now available, AdventHealth Murray is looking for partners and ways to help distribute the vaccines while following Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines.
“One thing the virus has taught us is the importance of offering virtual visits, especially in the outpatient setting,” AdventHealth Murray said. “Our medical staff has adopted this new technology and it allows us to meet consumers where they are, whenever it’s most convenient for them.
“Additionally, through the AdventHealth app (available for the iPhone or Android), patients have complimentary access to a personalized care advocate. The care advocate works on the patient’s behalf answering questions related to office visits, medication and anything else that the patient needs. This has been extremely well-received throughout the pandemic and we are excited to continue to see it grow into the future.”
AdventHealth Murray's mission
“Our mission is to Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ throughout Murray County and beyond, and our commitment is to help our community feel whole,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray and the AdventHealth Southeast Region. “Our physicians, nurses and clinicians, and support staff live and breathe that mission every day and it is an honor to serve beside them.”
About AdventHealth Murray
Founded in 1949, AdventHealth Murray is proud to be a member of AdventHealth, a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, holistic care.
A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.
Source: AdventHealth.
