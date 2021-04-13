AdventHealth Murray hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday at Liberty Baptist Church in Chatsworth

AdventHealth Murray is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the community at Liberty Baptist Church in Chatsworth on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AdventHealth Murray officials say there are plenty of spots still available. The sign-up link is https://tinyurl.com/ay8bv3hj.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you