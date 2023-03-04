Throughout the month of February, AdventHealth Murray offered free blood pressure clinics and heart health seminars across Murray County in honor of National Heart Month.
AdventHealth Georgia Community Outreach Director Tracy Farriba and the AdventHealth Murray community outreach team held events at local churches, the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library, the Murray County Senior Center and Bojangles of Chatsworth. The team also provided educational materials to promote heart health for both preventing and addressing cardiac emergencies.
“Keeping your eye on your blood pressure is a necessary first step in knowing a snapshot about what’s going on with your heart and note if there are any changes over time. If I see a number that is concerning, I always tell participants to follow up with their primary care provider,” said Farriba.
For more information on AdventHealth Murray's heart care services, visit GeorgiaHeartExperts.com.
