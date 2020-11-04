AdventHealth Murray hosts first responders health screenings

Contributed photo

AdventHealth Murray recently hosted free health screenings for local Murray County first responders. Screenings offered included a cardiac assessment, cholesterol, triglycerides and glucose screening, women's assessment, nutrition assessment, prostate cancer screening, skin cancer screening, orthopedics assessment and a low-dose CT lung cancer screening. The screenings were administered by physicians from AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Gordon.

