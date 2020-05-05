AdventHealth Murray implements comprehensive reopening plan to safely resume important health services

AdventHealth Murray is taking specific measures to ensure the safety of team members, medical staff and patients as it has brought the hospital, ambulatory sites and physician offices back online.
AdventHealth Murray began resuming normal operations while incorporating new safety measures at the beginning of May.
“We are so thankful for the outpouring of support our community has shown to our team members through parking lot prayers, food deliveries, letters of encouragement and more. We want nothing more than to reopen our doors and take care of our whole community, including those who may have postponed their care as they quarantined at home,” said Brendan Nieto, administrator of AdventHealth Murray.
AdventHealth Murray is complying with county, state and federal government guidelines and maintaining COVID-19 readiness with adequate levels of personal protective equipment (PPE), medical supplies, staffing and bed capacity.
The hospital is also taking several steps to safeguard patients, team members and communities. These include requiring everyone to wear masks; restricting visitation; conducting rapid COVID-19 testing and ongoing surveillance for patients, team members and medical staff; performing temperature screenings on everyone entering the facility; modifying access points and following social distancing guidelines in waiting rooms, reception and dining areas; instituting new deep-cleaning procedures; and cohorting COVID-19 patients.
“We are operating in a new environment, but our mission of 'Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ' has not changed. We exist to foster wholeness for the people we serve and to ensure our communities are healthier because we are here. We look forward to caring for all the members of our community and encourage anyone who has delayed a medical test or procedure to follow up with their personal physician or specialist,” said Nieto.
