AdventHealth Murray implements new visitor restrictions and postpones March events due to coronavirus

As a precautionary measure, and for the safety of AdventHealth Murray patients, their loved ones and team members, due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) the hospital is postponing the following events:
• Maternity Fair
• Dinner, Doctors and Discussions with Dr. Stephen King
• Dinner, Doctors and Discussions with Dr. Adam Land
• Dinner with the Doctor with Dr. David Brannon
• AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun Open House
New dates for these events will be released as soon as possible. Regularly scheduled support groups will still be held as scheduled.
“We are taking an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of our patients, their loved ones, our team members and our community,” said Brendan Nieto, administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “We’d like to thank you all for your understanding and patience during this time.”
Patients who are scheduled for an upcoming procedure are asked to keep their appointments as scheduled unless you have the following symptoms: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Per protocol, visitor access has been restricted and COVID-19 screening measures have been implemented. Until further notice, each patient may be accompanied by one visitor. Patients 16 and younger may be accompanied by two visitors. The inpatient entrance is closed, and all visitors will be required to enter through the emergency department entrance for screening.
To minimize your risk of contracting COVID-19 and to help protect others, wash your hands thoroughly and often, and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose. If you are sick, it is recommended that you stay home and minimize the risk of infecting those around you.
