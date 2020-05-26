AdventHealth Murray invests in new CT scanner

AdventHealth Murray is investing in improved technology to better serve the community with the Siemens Somatom Definition AS CT scanner. The scalable system of the Somatom Definition AS can adapt to virtually all patients and clinical scenarios. The Somatom Definition AS uses low radiation doses for the health of patients and team members. Other benefits include high-speed, whole-body coverage at the highest spatial resolution, quick data processing and a sliding gantry for diverse applications such as trauma imaging and surgery. "At AdventHealth Murray, we are always looking for ways to improve the quality of care we provide to our patients," said Brendan Nieto, administrator. "Advancing our technology is just one of the ways we can achieve that."