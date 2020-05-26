AdventHealth Murray invests in new CT scanner

Mr. Charles "Glen" Brock age 90 of Crandall, GA passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children Melba James Brock. His most recent wife Sarah Holland Crump, parents John and Edna Green Lackey Brock, siblings Verlie (Lester) Lea, Grace (La…
Arvil E. Bagley Jr., 49, of Chatsworth, GA passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at his residence. Love Funeral Home in charge of services. Love Funeral Home, 702-278-3313.
Mr. Herbert A. Pruitt, Sr, age 83, of Rocky Face passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Pruitt Health Lafayette. He was born on March 28, 1937 in Ducktown, Tn to the late John Gilbert Pruitt and Myrtle May Weaver Pruitt. He was a member of Dewey Baptist Church of White. He was a veteran of Un…
