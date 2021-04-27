AdventHealth Murray invites community to celebrate National Day of Prayer

AdventHealth Murray invites the public to join team members on the National Day of Prayer, Thursday, May 6, as they gather as a community in prayer at AdventHealth Murray’s flagpole. The event will begin at 11 a.m.
Team members will be available at the event for any assistance you may need. The event was created to bring together those in the community who believe in prayer as well as to further AdventHealth Murray’s mission of "Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ."
The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.
To remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19, masks are required to be worn while on the campus of AdventHealth Murray, and social distancing will be practiced at this outdoor event.
If you have any questions, please contact Chaplain Don Jehle at (706) 602-7800, ext. 2203, for more information.
