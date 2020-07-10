AdventHealth Murray moves to curbside check-in and touchless registration

AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group have eliminated paper intake forms and shared waiting rooms to accommodate social distancing.
As the country reopens and healthcare providers welcome their patients, new workflows and processes are being implemented to prevent the spread of viruses and infectious diseases like COVID-19. In addition to expanding video visit capabilities for its providers, AdventHealth is swapping the waiting room for a curbside waiting lot and replacing paper intake forms with online check-in at its hospitals and physician offices. Patients will no longer need to enter a waiting room worrying that they or their companion will sit near someone who is sick.
These changes aim to reduce unnecessary points of contact with others and remove the risk of exposure in a shared waiting room. To enable this touchless registration and check-in experience, AdventHealth Murray now offers online check-in and invites patients to wait comfortably in their car until their care team is ready to see them. This may also reduce wait times, meaning patients spend less time waiting and more time focusing on their care. Since rolling out this process across the country, the health system is seeing 95% patient satisfaction from those who have chosen to use online check-in.
Five days before a scheduled appointment at AdventHealth, patients can complete their intake forms online. An hour prior to the appointment, the patient will receive a link allowing them to check in once they have arrived at the parking lot. When their care team is ready for them, the patient will be notified to enter and will be greeted at the door with a temperature check and face mask before being escorted to their appointment. For patients who opt out of online check-in, a team member will complete their registration over the phone or once the patient is safely inside their room.
“Keeping our patients, team members and community safe continues to be our top priority,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. “Among numerous other ways we are making our facilities safe to visit, offering curbside check-in and touchless registration is a great way we can provide safe, whole-person care to our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.