AdventHealth Murray has been named among the top 15% of hospitals in the United States for outstanding patient experience.
Healthgrades, a company that provides information on hospitals, doctors and other healthcare providers, named just four Georgia hospitals to that list. The others are Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
According to Healthgrades’ website (healthgrades.com), the award is based on surveys of patients done just before or shortly after they are discharged from a hospital. The survey asks patients to rate their overall experience as well as how likely they are to recommend the hospital to family and friends. It asks how responsive staff members were and how well they explained medicines that were given to the patient. The survey asks how well doctors and nurses communicated with the patient, how clean and quiet the hospital was and how well staff members communicated what patients needed to do to aid their recovery after they leave the hospital.
Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan said he wasn’t surprised by the honor.
“I have had quite a few things done at AdventHealth Murray and was very pleased with the service I received,” he said. “I believe this news will give the citizens more confidence in the hospital and they will use our local hospital.”
