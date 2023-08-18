AdventHealth Murray has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With the Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award with Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the life-saving care they need.
Advent Health Murray has received the award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally-recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times.
Get With the Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With the Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.
AdventHealth Murray also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Elite Plus award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase.
“AdventHealth Murray is committed to providing swift and expert care to all of our patients,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “This award demonstrates the hard work our team has done to reach national standards of care to ensure patients can live happy and healthy lives.”
“We are incredibly pleased to recognize AdventHealth Murray for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Dr. Steven Messe, volunteer chairperson of the American Heart Association Stroke System of Care Advisory Group and professor of neurology and director of fellowships of neurology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. “Participation in Get With the Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates — a win for healthcare systems, families and communities.”
