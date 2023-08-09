AdventHealth Murray now offers wound care as a service to patients in and around Murray County.
For non-healing and difficult-to-heal wounds, patients can seek help at AdventHealth Murray for advanced treatments alongside compassionate ostomy management support and lymphedema therapies.
The AdventHealth Murray wound care team uses the latest diagnostic technologies to discover and remove patients’ barriers to healing. The team works collaboratively with patients to address wounds related to arterial ulcers, burns, diabetic foot ulcers, infected wounds, lymphatic insufficiencies, peristomal complications, poor circulation and restricted blood flow, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, venous insufficiency ulcers and more.
The wound care team works to understand the underlying issues of a wound with the following tests:
• Ankle-brachial index (ABI) tests to determine sufficient blood flow or if patients need a referral to a vascular expert.
• Wound cultures and tissue biopsies to determine the diagnosis of hard-to-heal wounds that don’t respond to conventional therapies.
• Imaging and lab work to determine the best treatment plan, if needed.
Led by fellowship-trained physician in hyperbaric medicine and certified in wound care Jose Gomez, the wound care team guides patients in the best treatments for their needs, which could include skin care guidance and recommending a specific procedure. With the goal of limb salvage in mind, the care team offers a comprehensive approach to make that goal more attainable.
Patients seeking wound care can contact their primary care physicians or learn more at AdventHealthMurray.com/woundcare or by calling (706) 879-5760.
