AdventHealth Murray offers advice for holiday gatherings during the pandemic

Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in Northwest Georgia and at our hospitals, which is likely due to increased gatherings that take place during the holiday season. While Thanksgiving and Christmas are times to spend with family and loved ones, your friends at AdventHealth Murray would like to remind you that COVID-19 is still prevalent as we continue to see patients suffering from COVID in our hospitals.
• For the safety of yourself and your loved ones and to reduce the spread of COVID, please consider wearing a mask in public settings and practicing social distancing measures whether you’re shopping; attending Christmas programs at church or school; or participating in other community holiday activities.
• For gatherings amongst friends and family aside from immediate family members who live with you, we advise seating arrangements to be at least 6 feet apart and to wear masks if social distancing isn’t possible.
• Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Remember to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
Thank you for your partnership in keeping each other healthy and helping our communities feel whole.
