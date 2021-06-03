AdventHealth Murray receives 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

AdventHealth Murray is one of 455 hospitals nationwide to receive a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2021. This is the highest possible achievement of CMS’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals across the country based on performances in five quality categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. This ranking system was created to help consumers easily compare hospitals to make more informed decisions about their care.
“We are honored to be recognized as a 5-star facility,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. “Our team earned this recognition through the dedication and compassion they show our patients each and every day.”
AdventHealth Murray, which has been operated by AdventHealth since 2015, was officially purchased by the organization in December 2020. During this time, the hospital has experienced great growth and advancement. Since beginning to serve the Murray County community, AdventHealth has provided additional primary care and family medicine options and access to specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, OB/GYN, urology, physical therapy and more. AdventHealth Murray’s emergency department has been renovated and expanded, and the hospital’s imaging technology has been upgraded. Key partnerships have also been made with regional leading medical centers in cardiac care and neurology care.
“We look forward to continuing to grow our services and helping our community feel whole,” said Murrill.
