AdventHealth Murray is one of 483 hospitals nationwide to receive a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2023. This is the highest possible achievement of CMS’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals across the country based on the performances in five quality categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2018 to March 2022, depending on the measure. This ranking system was created to help consumers easily compare hospitals to make more informed decisions about their care.
AdventHealth Murray was one of nine hospitals in Georgia that received a five-star rating in 2023. AdventHealth Murray’s high level of patient satisfaction plays a significant role in its continuous high ratings.
“We are proud to once again be recognized as a five-star facility,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “Our team earned this recognition through the dedication and compassion they show our patients each and every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.