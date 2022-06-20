AdventHealth Murray is one of 330 hospitals nationwide to receive a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for 2022. This is the highest possible achievement of CMS’s Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
CMS assigns star ratings to hospitals across the country based on the performances in five quality categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. This ranking system was created to help consumers easily compare hospitals to make more informed decisions about their care.
One of the areas that AdventHealth Murray excelled in was preventing patients with pneumonia from being readmitted to the hospital after being discharged. AdventHealth Murray was one of 19 hospitals out of 228 in its peer group that received a 5-star rating in 2022. AdventHealth Murray’s high level of patient satisfaction plays a significant role in its continuous high ratings.
“We are honored to be recognized as a 5-star facility,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “Our team earned this recognition through the dedication and compassion they show our patients each and every day.”
