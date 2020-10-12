AdventHealth Murray recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a health observance where the importance of breast awareness, education and research is highlighted by people and organizations worldwide.
Breast cancer is the second most common kind of cancer in women. About one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives.
Risk factors for breast cancer include drinking alcohol, being overweight, age, inherited genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 and having a family history of breast cancer. Though there is no sure way to prevent breast cancer, there are things that can help lower the risk such as being active, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting or avoiding alcohol.
Symptoms of breast cancer can include change in size or shape of the breast, pain in any area of the breast, or a new lump in the breast or underarm area. If you have experienced any of these symptoms, contact your physician immediately.
“Localized breast cancer is 98 percent curable when caught early,” said Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services at AdventHealth Gordon. “That is why it is so important for women to get their mammograms at the appropriate age. It is recommended that women begin getting mammograms at age 40, unless there is a family history of breast cancer.”
Early detection can make a big difference in the approach and success of breast cancer treatment. Regularly-scheduled mammograms can even save lives. AdventHealth Murray offers digital mammogram technology backed by a team of breast care experts who are compassionate and caring.
To schedule a mammogram, call (706) 517-3717 or visit AdventHealthMurray.com/mammo.
