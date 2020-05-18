AdventHealth Murray reduces visitor restrictions, implements more safety precautions

As of Monday, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group locations have reduced visitor restrictions by transitioning from allowing no visitors to allowing one visitor per patient. The visitor is expected to remain with the patient throughout their stay.
Friends and family members who plan to accompany patients who have an appointment for an X-ray, CT scan, MRI scan, nuclear medicine or ultrasound must remain in their car due to space restrictions. All other imaging procedures will allow visitors.
All visitors will be screened upon arrival and must not have any symptoms of illness. If a visitor does not meet screening criteria, the visitor will not be allowed to enter the facility. Due to limiting visitors to one per patient, AdventHealth Murray encourages family, friends and loved ones to continue to use electronic devices and apps to keep in contact with patients.
“We are taking specific measures to ensure the safety of our patients, team members and community,” said Karen Steely, interim president and chief operating officer of AdventHealth Murray. “We want our community to know they can feel confident in our care, and if they are having a health emergency or need medical attention, we are ready as always.”
AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Medical Group locations have begun resuming normal operations while incorporating the following safeguards:
• Requiring everyone to wear masks.
• Performing temperature screenings on everyone entering the facility.
• Modifying access points and following social distancing guidelines in waiting rooms, reception and dining areas.
• Instituting new deep-cleaning procedures.
• Cohorting COVID-19 patients.
If you are experiencing a life-threatening symptom or injury, please call 911 or seek care immediately, and don’t delay your care. Important symptoms to not ignore include:
• Heart symptoms.
• Pressure, tightness or pain in chest, arms or upper body.
• Nausea, indigestion, heartburn or abdominal pain.
• Shortness of breath.
• Cold sweats.
• Lightheadedness or sudden dizziness.
• Stroke symptoms.
• Trouble speaking and understanding what others are saying.
• Paralysis or numbness of the face, arm or leg.
• Vision issues.
• Trouble with walking.
• Headache.
