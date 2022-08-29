On Tuesday, Aug. 23, a team from AdventHealth Murray delivered 75 backpacks to the Murray County Department of Family and Children Services.
The backpacks contained school supplies divided by age range. During the past month hospital departments collected donations for a specified range, such as early elementary, middle or high school. The backpacks will be distributed to foster families before the start of school by county social workers.
Torri Stafford, a surgical tech who has worked at AdventHealth Murray for 10 years, packed and organized all 75 backpacks in preparation for delivery. Her care for children motivated her to get this project off the ground.
“I love little kids, and my heart is full when I’m able to help children who need us the most,” said Stafford.
Team members live out the hospital’s mission each day to extend the hands and feet of Jesus and know that this calling applies to life outside of the building’s four walls.
“I was proud to see our entire team come together to organize this project to help children in our community,” said Donny Abraham, vice president and administrator of AdventHealth Murray. “Anyone who has come into our hospital knows our team is generous in heart and goes above and beyond to serve others in need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.