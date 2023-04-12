AdventHealth Murray hosts a one-day hiring event on Wednesday, April 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
AdventHealth Murray has positions available in many areas. Applicants can interview with hiring managers, and same day offers will be made to qualified individuals and positions.
Walk-ins are welcome. Registration is recommended but not required to attend. Visit the following link to register: http://link.adventhealth.com/tp/rj6-4VECL-e.K.
