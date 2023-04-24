AdventHealth Murray will host the AdventHealth AngioScreen bus on Monday, May 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The AngioScreen bus will be parked in the parking lot of AdventHealth Murray. An AngioScreen is a noninvasive, 10-minute vascular screening designed to assess your risk of heart disease and stroke.
This painless assessment delivers immediate results at the time of screening. An AngioScreen includes a carotid artery screening ultrasound looking for plaque (the leading cause of stroke), 5 lead EKG of the heart rhythm, ankle brachial indices and abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) screening. If you have any of the following risk factors you should consider scheduling your screen today:
• Age 55 or above.
• High blood pressure.
• High cholesterol.
• History of smoking.
• Family history of stroke.
• Diabetes.
• Obesity.
• Family history of heart attack.
• A personal medical history of other cardiovascular issues.
The screening is $85 per person and is HSA (health savings account) eligible. To register for this screening, visit https://bit.ly/3vTFXsB.
