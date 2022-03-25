AdventHealth Murray will host a career expo Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on campus. The team is searching for registered nurses, graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, respiratory therapists, patient care techs and more to join the AdventHealth family.
Candidates will interview with hiring managers, network with AdventHealth regional leaders, learn about AdventHealth's innovative training programs, visit AdventHealth's facilities using its award-winning virtual reality experience and more. Hiring leaders will be on site making same-day offers with sign-on bonuses and relocation incentives for select roles.
Job seekers should register in advance by visiting AdventHealthMurray.com, however, walk-ins are welcomed.
