For the third year in a row, AdventHealth Murray is offering screening mammograms in 30 minutes for just $30 for self-pay patients in May.
Annual mammograms are still the top-recommended screening for women because it allows the earliest possible detection of issues before you experience symptoms. Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women in the U.S. and having your annual mammogram could be lifesaving.
Catching breast cancer early means:
• Therapies like breast conservation therapy will be most effective.
• Treatment can begin early, possibly before cancer spreads to other parts of your body.
• You’ll have the best possible chance of recovery.
“Localized breast cancer is 98% curable when caught early,” said Janie Mosley, lead mammographer at AdventHealth Murray. “That is why it is so important for women to get their mammograms at the appropriate age. This is a great campaign for uninsured women in our community to take advantage of."
It is recommended women begin getting mammograms at age 40 unless there is a family history of breast cancer. If you’re between the ages of 20 and 40 you should have a clinical breast exam by your doctor every three years.
The $30 mammograms can only be scheduled for the month of May. To receive this promotion, your mammogram must be scheduled at least a year and a day after your last mammogram.
Patients can schedule a mammogram at AdventHealth Murray by calling 800-776-5102 or visiting GetYourMammoGA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.