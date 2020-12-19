AdventHealth purchases Murray Medical Center, now known as AdventHealth Murray

AdventHealth officially purchased Murray Medical Center, now known as AdventHealth Murray, on Tuesday. In 2015, AdventHealth partnered with the Murray County Hospital Authority Board to assume operations of the hospital.
“The last five years have been full of growth and advancement, and I believe we are just getting started,” said Mike Murrill, president and CEO of AdventHealth Murray. “We are excited about this milestone and look forward to a future of helping our community feel whole.”
AdventHealth and Murray County officials have worked together closely to extend health care services and provide access to an elevated level of care within the community. Since beginning to serve the Murray County community, AdventHealth has provided additional primary care and family medicine options and access to specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, OB/GYN, urology, physical therapy and more.
AdventHealth Murray’s emergency department has been renovated and expanded, and the hospital’s imaging technology has been upgraded with a new mammogram unit and the Siemens SOMATOM Definition AS CT scanner. Key partnerships have also been made with regional leading medical centers in cardiac care and neurology care.
“AdventHealth has given our community greater access to top-level health care,” said Nathan Leonard, a member of the Murray County Hospital Authority Board. “I’m excited to see how the hospital will continue to grow in the years to come.”
