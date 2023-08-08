AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will host a grand opening celebration Thursday, Aug. 17, from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1302 W. Walnut Ave., Suite 1, in Dalton.
AFC Urgent Care will be giving door prizes, as well as an opportunity to win an iPad. Doors will be open Friday, Aug. 18, at 8 a.m. to see patients. The clinic is next to Starbucks, in front of Food City.
This brand-new, state-of-the-art location offers walk-in urgent care services to patients ages six months and up seven days a week with no appointment needed. The facility is equipped with a digital X-ray, multiple spacious patient rooms and a full procedure room for stitches, staples, labs, hydration IVs and more. AFC offers molecular rapid COVID, flu and strep testing, detecting the highest levels of sensitivity within 15 minutes.
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care is independently owned and operated by Larry Kugler and his business partners, along with their medical directors Dr. Todd Rudolph and Dr. Natasha Ballard. This is AFC’s first clinic in Georgia and sixth location in the Chattanooga designated market area.
With more than 300 franchisees nationwide, AFC was ranked the No. 1 urgent care in the United States by VeryWell Health in 2022. AFC provides expert healthcare without bias for local hospitals’ “required” network of providers.
All AFC clinics are designed, equipped and staffed to provide accessible genuine urgent care and minor emergency treatment. Each clinic features a high-tech, high-touch approach, including seamless check-in and registration, digital X-rays and on-site lab testing, state-of-the-art diagnostics and electronic medical records. The clinics are staffed by kind, caring and compassionate healthcare professionals from the front desk to the provider.
The providers on staff will be Nurse Practitioner Molly Pritchett, Nurse Practitioner Nikki Kirby, Nurse Practitioner Terriest Haire, Dr. Rudolph and Dr. Ballard. Rudolph graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine in Lubbock. Ballard graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and completed her family medicine residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome where she held the position of chief resident. They are committed to delivering affordable, efficient, non-emergency treatment to everyone who walks in.
AFC Urgent Care/Family Care will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.