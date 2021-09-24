For about two decades, Tunnel Hill officials have labored to turn the city's historic railroad depot into a community center and tourist attraction.
Now, that vision has become a reality.
"It opened right around June 1, and it has already generated over $15,000 in revenue from the various events that have been hosted here," said City Manager Blake Griffin.
The main portion of the building — about 2,100 square feet — has been converted into a dining/entertainment area, complete with a stage. The remaining portion — about 900 square feet — has restrooms, a dressing area for weddings or for performing acts and a prep kitchen.
There's also a new 3,000-square-feet pavilion next to the depot that has already hosted concerts.
The work was funded by $900,000 from the 2015 and 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Taxes (SPLOSTs) and $200,000 in donations. The city was awarded a $300,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission but city officials decided to turn it down because of the extensive paperwork required. The grant required approval from the Georgia Historic Preservation Division.
"They are supposed to take 30 days to approve your plans. It took a year, and when we finally got it back, they said any time we made a change it would have to go back before them to get approval," Griffin said. "But pretty much every day, when we got into this, we found things that required us to make some sort of change. It would have taken us forever if we'd had to get them to sign off."
The walls of the depot are made from stone cut from the nearby Chetoogeta mountain during the creation of the 1,500-feet-long tunnel for the Western & Atlantic Railroad, which was completed in 1850. The city is named for the tunnel.
The Western & Atlantic Railroad line and its right of way are owned by the state of Georgia and leased to CSX. It took city officials several years to convince state officials to deed the depot to Tunnel Hill, but in 2007 the city received title to the seven-acre site. The next step was cleaning off an eight-feet-tall stack of trash that had been left behind by a recycling business that had leased the property for several years but gone out of business.
"The Whitfield County Public Works Department did that for us," said Griffin.
The depot is near several tourist sites including the tunnel, the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum, the Tunnel Hill Civil War battlefield and the antebellum Clisby Austin House.
For the past two years, the reenactment of the Battle of Tunnel Hill has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffin said city officials have been in talks with the organizers of the event to open the depot for tours during the reenactment weekend when it resumes.
Tunnel Hill resident Jake Smith said he likes what the city has done with the depot.
"I haven't been inside, but the outside looks really nice," he said.
Those who wish to book the depot for events can call City Hall at (706) 673-2355.
