For the past three Septembers, the roar of cannons hasn’t been heard and smoke from rifles hasn’t been seen at the Tunnel Hill battlefield.
The annual reenactment of the Civil War Battle of Tunnel Hill, which was fought when Union Gen. William T. Sherman’s troops attacked troops led by Confederate Gen. Patrick Cleburne, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. It had to be called off last year because rain had soaked the field where visitors park, making it impossible to get in and out.
The reenactment is scheduled to resume on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the 27th reenactment.
“We really want to get this rolling again, and it looks like the weather is going to be very good,” said Robert Ault, treasurer of the Tunnel Hill Historical Foundation, which sponsors the event.
Unlike some other Civil War reenactments, the Tunnel Hill reenactment takes place on the actual site where the battle took place.
The reenactment will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The reenactment has usually drawn around 300 to 400 reenactors each year. Ault said he expects about 250 to 350 this year but hopes for more.
“I don’t know exactly,” he said. “Just from what I’m hearing from reenactors it won’t be a huge amount.”
The reenactment takes place across from the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum, which is at 215 Clisby Austin Road.
“We’ve been doing some work on the site, cleaned everything up. It looks great,” Ault said.
The grounds will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ault said there are plenty of things to do both before and after the reenactment.
“We will have what they call sutlers, selling memorabilia. Period clothes and things like that,” Ault said. “We’ll also have refreshments — hamburgers, hot dogs. I believe we’ll have barbecue. We’ll have a man selling homemade root beer. That’s always popular.”
Admission is $10 for adults. Children 12 and younger are admitted free. Admission includes not only the reenactment but also access to the Tunnel Hill Heritage Center and Museum, the historic Western & Atlantic Railroad tunnel and the Clisby Austin House.
Built in 1848, the house was a hospital during the Battle of Chickamauga. Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood recuperated at the house after his leg was amputated, and the leg was buried nearby. The house was later a headquarters for Sherman, who did the initial planning for the Atlanta Campaign and what became the March to the Sea there.
The Western & Atlantic Railroad tunnel was completed in 1850. Workers tunneled 1,447 feet through the mountain using hand drills and black powder.
In 1862, a group of Union spies stole a train near present-day Kennesaw intending to drive it north, destroying tracks, bridges and the tunnel as they went. But the train’s conductor spotted them and gave chase, first on foot, then on a handcart and finally on a succession of locomotives in what was later dubbed the Great Locomotive Chase. The raiders were able to do only minimal damage before abandoning the train just north of Ringgold, and many were captured.
The reenactment is popular with reenactors and typically draws groups from across the Southeast.
