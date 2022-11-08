Several local agencies that provide services to the recovery community joined together on Friday, Nov. 4, to celebrate recovery in our community on the Dalton Green in a friendly chili cookoff among the agencies.
A total of 12 agencies entered the 13th annual Recovery Chili Cookoff where they served chili to the community free of charge. The judges included Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood, Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport and Assistant District Attorney Walt Eddy.
Also, reporting for chili guard duty to serve the chili to the judges were Sgt. Shawn Giles and Deputy Jeff Fields, both of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
The Conasauga Drug Court Treatment Program won first place overall, and the Carter Hope Center won the award for People’s Choice.
Each of the agencies also decorated their tents, and Public Defender Amanda McCoy judged this category, handing out first, second and third place ribbons. First place went to City View Church of God Overcomers Outreach, with Dave Mathis accepting the award. Wanda Mack accepted the second place award for the Day Reporting Center and Any Path to Recovery, while third place went to Providence Women’s Recovery, with Cyndy Barton accepting.
Door prizes were also handed out, and guest speaker Chuck Smith, with the Carter Hope Center, shared his experience, strength and hope in celebrating 35 years of recovery. Brian Croft was the master of ceremony, and Scott Young opened the event with prayer.
Partners included Overcomers Outreach, the Carter Hope Center, Celebrate Recovery – Liberty, the Conasauga Drug Court, Any Path to Recovery, Celebrate Recovery – City of Refuge Dalton, City View Church of God, A Place Called Hope, the Northwest Day Reporting Center, United Site Service – Porta Potty Rentals, Providence Ministries and Innervention.
