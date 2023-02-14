AgGeorgia Farm Credit is pleased to announce the promotion of Mitch Adams to regional lending manager.
Adams began his career with AgGeorgia in 2015 as a loan officer in the Chatsworth office. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor of science in forest resources and started his professional career working as a consultant forester with Geer Forestry Services. Prior to working at AgGeorgia, he worked for Whitfield County in mapping/GIS and real estate records for 14 years.
As regional lending manager, Adams will be responsible for the business development activities and member service for six branches (Cartersville, Clarkesville, Chatsworth, Gainesville, LaFayette and Rome) that serve 28 counties in North Georgia.
Adams resides in Dalton with his wife Alison and children Hayden, Hudson and Harrison. He looks forward to continuing serving farmers and rural residents of North Georgia in his new role.
About AgGeorgia Farm Credit
AgGeorgia Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative owned by more than 5,000 member-borrowers, with a mission to improve the lives of Georgia’s farmers, families and rural communities. AgGeorgia provides farm loans for land, equipment, livestock and production; rural home mortgages; and services such as crop insurance and leasing.
AgGeorgia Farm Credit has 18 branches serving 79 counties in Georgia. It is part of the national Farm Credit System, a network of financial cooperatives established in 1916 to provide a dependable source of credit to farmers and rural America. For more information, visit www.aggeorgia.com.
