Darla Chambliss, director of the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, calls a new funding agreement for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library “the best thing that has happened since I got here (in 2015).”
The local library is part of and the headquarters for the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, which also includes the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library and the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
On Monday, the Dalton City Council voted 4-0 to approve an agreement with the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners that will see local funding for the library’s operating budget increase to about $750,000 from about $560,000. The commissioners approved that agreement last week.
“We are all so excited here,” Chambliss said.
The agreement removes the county’s funding for the library from a special tax district and places it in the operating budget, where county officials plan to use revenue from several sources to increase the county’s funding.
The county currently provides about $312,000 and the city provides about $250,000. The city also maintains the library’s lawn.
Chambliss said she has already been talking to library board members about how to use the additional funding.
“We were talking about cutting hours,” she said. “Now, we are talking about adding hours.”
The library is now open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Chamblis said she’d like to add another hour or two at least a couple of days a week for people who have to work and can’t get to the library before 6.
After commissioners approved the agreement, board Chairman Jevin Jensen said the goal is to allow the library to increase salaries and staff.
Chambliss said she can’t make any concrete plans until she gets more information on the agreement, but she said she’d also like to increase staff. The library now has four full-time staff members and two part time. Chambliss said ideally she’d like to have eight full-time staff members.
“I plan to immediately add two full-time staff,” she said.
She also said she wants to increase pay.
“We have some employees making less than $10 an hour,” she said. “These are long-time employees, some with multiple degrees. This is a work of love for them. But they deserve an increase.”
Chambliss again emphasized that she can’t make any specific plans without more information. But she said she’d like to give employees, who haven’t had an across-the-board pay increase at least since she arrived in 2015, a 10% pay increase.
Dalton City Council member Steve Farrow, who is the council’s liaison to the library, said he hopes this is “just the first step” in increasing local library funding.
“This gets us from the bottom of the state to the bottom of the middle,” he said.
According to data provided by the Georgia Public Library Service last year, Georgia ranked 47th in the nation for local funding for libraries, averaging $16.74 per capita in 2020.
For the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System, local per capita funding was $6.63 in 2020.
By comparison, local per capita funding for the Catoosa County Library in 2020 was $8.52. and local per capita funding for the Cherokee Regional Library System — which includes the Chickamauga Public Library, the Dade County Public Library, the LaFayette-Walker County Library and the Rossville Public Library — was $10.66 in 2020. The Sequoyah Regional Library System — which includes libraries in Cherokee, Gilmer and Pickens counties — had $11.67 in per capita local funding in 2020.
At their Monday meeting, council members also held the first reading of an ordinance that would move code enforcement from the police department to the city administrator’s office. City officials said that the police officers assigned to code enforcement have that as their primary duty but they still have duties as patrol officers. They city plans to hire code enforcement officers who will focus solely on that task. The police officers now assigned to code enforcement will be moved to unfilled positions in the police department and the funding for their positions will be use to pay the new code enforcement officers, so the change will be budget neutral.
