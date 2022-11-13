Agricultural grants

Whitfield County Farm Bureau is proud to award this year’s agricultural grants to the following teachers. From left are Allana Ensley, Brookwood School; Sheree Patton; Westwood School; Beth Taylor; Varnell Elementary School; Erin Davidson, Cedar Ridge Elementary School; and Amanda Thomas; New Hope Elementary School.

 Contributed photo

