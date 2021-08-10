Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick said it was a "pretty typical day" in the city's downtown.
Crowds packed the Red Wolfe Grill restaurant for lunch, while some took their lunch out to one of the several small parks in the area. Next door, shoppers were perusing the antiques and vintage items at Warehouse 71. And across the street crews were hard at work remodeling a long-empty building to house a general store that is slated to open this fall.
"It's amazing what has happened to downtown in less than two years," Shinnick said. "This place used to be dead. It was what it was."
Shinnick gives a lot of the credit to the members of the Town Council — Sandy Clayborne, Shane Kornberg, Andy Lopez and Dean Thompson — for investing in infrastructure, especially sewer.
"If we didn't have sewer, we never could have gotten a restaurant," he said.
The town used a $315,000 grant from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission and $235,000 from a 2015 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) to extend sewer from an existing Dalton Utilities sewer line serving the nearby Pilgrim's Pride chicken hatchery to downtown and to Cohutta's central park.
Rob Chase, a Cohutta native who owns a number of buildings downtown, including the one that houses the Red Wolfe Grill, agrees that sewer has been vital to the town's resurgence.
"I saw there was an opportunity," he said. "Everyone always said, 'We need a place to eat in Cohutta.' I started redeveloping this building and looking for a restaurant. We talked to a number of different people until we found (owners) Danny and Kristy Adams."
The restaurant opened in early April 2020, just days after Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-at-home order in response to COVID-19 and banned restaurants from allowing customers to dine inside.
"That was about the worst possible time to open," Chase said. "They could only open their takeout window. But they had people lined up."
Despite the pandemic, other businesses followed the Red Wolfe Grill into formerly empty buildings downtown. The Downtown Creamery, an ice cream shop, opened in the old bank just down the street, and 320 Bakery, a bakery and doughnut shop, opened just next door to the restaurant.
Michelle Hughett, owner of Warehouse 71, moved her business from Cleveland Highway to downtown Cohutta in July 2020.
"We heard this building was available," she said. "COVID-19 had slowed everything down, and we were thinking that we weren't going to do it anymore. But when we learned about this building, we couldn't turn it down."
Hughett said business has picked up "quite a bit" since Warehouse 71 moved to downtown.
"I think it helps to have other businesses close by, and as more businesses come to town I think we each boost each other," she said. "We have an Airbnb (short-term rental) upstairs, and I'm sure that having all these places to eat in walking distance makes it more attractive."
Chase's daughter Mandy Arriola plans to open a general store in a long-empty building he owns and is renovating on Wolfe Street.
"I love this town and the people in it," she said. "We are sort of isolated up here, and I want to provide a place for them to get the groceries and other basic things they need without having to leave town."
Hero Graphics & Design has been in Cohutta for almost a decade, and owner Julie Roach said she has been excited to welcome new businesses. Among other items, the store sells T-shirts and other items with the town's slogan "Ain't no place like Cohutta."
"We've done well here," she said. "But you can tell the difference. Having more businesses does create more traffic for the rest of us."
Cohutta resident Billy Bradley said people are excited about the changes.
"We need it," he said. "We don't want to get too big, but it's nice to see downtown come back."
The city has a cruise-in on the third Saturday of each month, and officials say they are looking to create a fall concert series.
"There's a lot going on here," said Shinnick.
