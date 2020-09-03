Air ambulance sent to Dalton wreck

The Life Force air ambulance was sent to Dalton Thursday afternoon following a wreck near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and the Dalton bypass, according to a 911 dispatcher.
The wreck happened around 2 p.m., and the Georgia State Patrol did not leave the area until after 4 p.m. Traffic was snarled in much of the northern part of the city as drivers went into side streets to avoid the scene.
Life Force is operated by Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga.
A call to the Georgia State Patrol was not immediately returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.