Dr. Saresh Akmal says she knew she wanted to be a doctor at an early age.
“When I was five years old, I told everyone I wanted to be a doctor,” she said.
Akmal is a family medicine primary care physician at Hamilton Physician Group – Convenient Care – Dalton (located inside the Medical Plaza, 1107 Memorial Drive). She also serves on the faculty of the Hamilton Family Medicine Residency Program.
“Family medicine allows me to treat people of all ages, including children, expectant mothers, everyone in between and after,” she said. “I appreciate the depth of knowledge required, and the ability to serve a variety of people.”
Akmal attended medical school at Meharry Medical College in Nashville and completed her residency training at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“When treating patients, I feel that it is always about the care, sincerity and dedication that a person can provide to a fellow human,” said Akmal. “It is true that you should always strive to treat people as you would your own loving family member.”
To schedule an appointment with Akmal, call Hamilton Physician Group – Convenient Care at (706) 529-3245.
