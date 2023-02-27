Al-Anon
• Al-Anon meetings are Wednesday mornings at 11 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 623 S. Thornton Ave. Al-Anon has but one purpose, to help families and friends of alcoholics. Anyone who is affected by someone else’s alcoholism is welcome.
• The Dalton Fellowship Al-Anon group meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 901 W. Emery St. in Dalton.
Alcoholics Anonymous
• The Dalton group meets at 513 Benjamin Way suite 310 on Sundays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.
• The Dalton group meets at the Dalton Serenity Club at 513 Benjamin Way on Mondays at 7 p.m.
• The Eton Party House meeting is at 4540 Highway 411 N. in Chatsworth (behind the ferris wheel) on Thursdays at 7 p.m.
• The Grateful Heart group meets at 101 S. Selvidge St. on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
• The One Day At A Time group meets at 513 Benjamin Way suite 310 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon; Fridays at 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 1 p.m.; and Monday through Saturday at 1 p.m. via Zoom (meeting ID is 270-485-775; passcode is 513513).
• The Sisters in Sobriety group (for women only) meets at Christ Community Church (806 W. Walnut Ave.) on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. (big book study).
• The Varnell 12 Steps and 12 Traditions meeting is Tuesdays 7 p.m. at the Varnell Community Building, 1025 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road.
• The Aprendiendo a Vivir de Dalton group (Spanish-speaking) meets at 802 E. Morris St. every day at 8 p.m.
